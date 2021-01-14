Samples of 13 poultry birds from Pune sent for testing
Pune district which has zero bird flu cases saw deaths of 13 poultry birds in the city and four crows in rural areas on Wednesday.
“The samples have been sent to the disease investigation section, Aundh. The reports of these samples are not yet declared,” said Sachindra Pratap Singh, state animal husbandry commissioner.
A total of 218 poultry birds have been found dead in the state of which 18 from Latur, three from Beed, three from Akola, 86 in Yavatmal district, seven in Ahmednagar, 79 in Bhandara and nine in Solapur district.
A total of 11 crows have also been found dead, four in Beed, one each in Ratnagiri, Satara and Ahmednagar. Overall, a total of 238 birds died on January 13.
A total of 2,096 deaths of various birds have been recorded in the state since January 8.
“The number of poultry bird deaths recorded in Pune is a very small number. Generally, when H5N1 or H5N8 type of virus attacks birds, the deaths occur in large numbers so there is nothing to panic and the samples are given for testing under routine surveillance,” said said Dr Shitalkumar Mukane, Pune district deputy commissioner, animal husbandry who is heading the team of rapid response team at the district level.
“No fresh orders on culling of birds have been issued at any places on Wednesday,” said Singh.
So far the culling of birds has happened in Ahmedpur, Latur district and in Parbhani.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draped in PPE suits, farmers carry out fumigation drives at Singhu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Water supply to be disrupted in south Delhi today and tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nod for protest can’t be given as prohibitory orders in place, police inform HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fed up of paying extortion, vegetable vendor kills man in Subhash Place
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Day 3 of education conference, experts suggest ways to improve teaching
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU to act against teachers for not ‘cooperating’ during admission process last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers still on Covid-19 duty, govt schools raise concerns over school reopening
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vehicles, unclean household fuels major contributors of CO in Delhi, govt study finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt restructures SCERT, DIET for better teacher training opportunities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will implement steps to ensure proper post-Covid care, govt tells HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spas allowed to reopen after almost a year by HC, with strict guidelines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport gets genome sequencing lab to check for new virus strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt releases ₹938 crore for MCDs, say BJP’s corruption has rendered civic bodies bankrupt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fifth sero survey kicks off in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave to continue Delhi, air quality to get worse, warn monitoring agencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox