Sand boas case: Eight suspended cops booked in criminal case in Lakhimpur

Eight suspended police officials have now been booked in a criminal case, in connection with the seizure of two sand boa snakes. The reptiles were recovered from a four wheeler near Rahjania village under the Maigalganj kotwali limits on September 24. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The cops, including the Maglaganj kotwali in-charge, have been booked under various sections of BNS and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The suspended police officials, now implicated in the FIR included

Maigalganj kotwali inspector Sanjeev Kumar Singh, sub-inspector Shubham Kumar, head constable Devendra Singh Yadav, constables Devendra Sisodia, Rahul Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Vishwas Singh and Amit Kumar Yadav.

These cops are accused to have taken money for not arresting

some guilty people, Kheri senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khyati Garg said on Wednesday.

She added a man named Sahil Soni, whose UPI-id was used for transaction of money, had also been named in the FIR.

On September 24, Maigalganj kotwali police claimed to have arrested three persons: Monu, Ankit Maurya and Soljar Singh alias Pushkar with two sand boas, while three others, Guddu alias Jalil, Afjal and Vishal were reported to have escaped arrest. An FIR under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act was lodged in this connection.

The following day, relatives of the nabbed accused complained to Kheri SSP and alleged that the Maigalganj police arrested the wrongly accused people and not the real culprits.

Taking a serious note of the complaint, the Kheri SSP ordered an inquiry by DSP Mitauli, Yadvendra Yadav, and on his preliminary report, suspended the eight cops of Maigalganj kotwali on Tuesday, besides ordering a thorough probe by ASP, west.

She has also ordered a departmental inquiry against the cops.