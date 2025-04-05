Sangam water heading abroad, first consignment sent to Germany

Post Mahakumbh, the state government, through the Fire Department, ensured distribution of Sangam’s holy water to all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh as well as other states like Assam. Now, this sacred water is also heading abroad, with the first consignment already dispatched from Prayagraj to Germany, said the district officials. SHG women busy packaging Sangam water for dispatch in Jasra, Prayagraj (HT Photo)

After the conclusion of the Mahakumbh-2025, the Uttar Pradesh government resolved to deliver Sangam water as ‘Maha Prasad’ to devotees across the state who could not attend the event. However, with growing overseas interest, requests have started coming in from abroad also, they added.

The initial international consignment—comprising 1,000 glass bottles of the sacred water—has been sent to Germany. This shipment was facilitated by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, one of the 13 recognised ancient Hindu monastic orders of the country, and is intended for devotees in Germany who couldn’t make it to the pilgrimage, said Rajiv Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) in Prayagraj.

He shared that the holy Ganga water is being packaged and supplied by the Nari Shakti Mahila Prerna Sankul-level committee (self-help group) from Jasra located in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj district.

Committee in-charge Namita Singh said that the self-help group has already sent more than 50,000 bottles of Triveni water across the country since Mahakumbh-2025, including a recent shipment to the Shiv Shambhu Group Society in Nagpur. The domestic consignments were sent in 500 ml bottles, while the bottles for Germany were of 250 ml, she added.