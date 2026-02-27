Angry sanitation employees and elected representatives of Bhabua Nagar Parishad stopped work and staged a protest at the women’s police station against the alleged abuse and assault of an electrician by a woman police sub-inspector. Sanitation employees protest at woman police station in Kaimur

The sub-inspector had accused the electrician of stealing jewellery and cash from her official quarters while he was repairing some electrical gadgets.

The protesters, led by Nagar Parishad chairman Vikas Tiwary alias Babloo, demanded the suspension of the officer and legal action against her.

Electrician Santosh Kumar Rawat, a resident of Patna district, alleged that the woman officer, Chandra Prabha, had called him to repair the inverter and wiring at her quarters. When he demanded ₹1,350 as service charges and for replacing equipment, the officer asked him to come the next day to collect the payment.

When Rawat returned to receive the amount, the officer allegedly accused him of stealing an eight-gram gold chain and ₹12,000 in cash. He claimed that she abused and assaulted him, detained him, and threatened to file a theft case if he did not return the alleged stolen items.

The sub-inspector dismissed the allegations of assault as completely false. She stated that Rawat had been called to repair the inverter, and she had to leave for duty while he completed the work. Upon returning, she found that her gold chain and cash kept in her purse were missing. She then called the electrician to inquire about the missing items and asked him to return, as no one other than him had entered her quarters during that time.

On receiving information about the protest, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manoranjan Bharti reached the women’s police station with a police force. After prolonged negotiations, he persuaded the protesters to move to his office at the Town police station, where Superintendent of Police (SP) Hari Mohan Shukla also arrived.

The SP directed the SDPO to conduct an inquiry into the matter and assured the protesters that appropriate action would be taken. Following his assurance, the employees resumed work. The SP also stated that legal action would be taken against those who obstruct government work.