Sanitation staff are cleanliness warriors: Khattar at Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jan 20, 2025 09:11 PM IST

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar honored sanitation workers in Prayagraj, calling them "sanitation warriors" crucial for city cleanliness during Mahakumbh-2025.

Union minister of energy, housing and urban affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Monday said that sanitation workers are the foundation of making any city clean and beautiful. He emphasised that the world is witnessing a divine and grand Mahakumbh-2025 and the credit for this cleanliness largely goes to the sanitation workers (Safai Mitras). He said that these staff are not just sanitation workers but “sanitation warriors”.

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar felicitating sanitation staff at PMC in Prayagraj on Monday (HT Photo)
Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar felicitating sanitation staff at PMC in Prayagraj on Monday (HT Photo)

During his visit to the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, Khattar honoured sanitation workers by presenting shawls and garlands. He also distributed kits and track suits to the workers. Uttar Pradesh urban development minister, AK Sharma and Prayagraj mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani also joined him in his visit to the Smart City building.

Khattar also visited the newly constructed solid waste management Control Room at the municipal corporation office.

During the visit, municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg briefed them on the operations of the control room, waste management, monitoring systems and waste disposal processes, including the Materials recovery facility (MRF), Bio-CNG, and construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plants.

Garg also shared that the plant generates an annual revenue of 40 lakhs. Additionally, wet waste will be converted into CNG, which will be distributed via pipes to homes etc.

Impressed by the AI monitoring system in place for the city’s cleanliness and the quick resolution of issues, Khattar lauded the efforts of the municipal corporation.

Khattar also visited the Central Service Cell to review the ongoing work. During this visit, Sharma and mayor Kesarwani presented him with a commemorative Mahakumbh 2025 memento.

