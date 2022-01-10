Home / Cities / Others / Sanitation worker electrocuted to death in Amritsar while removing political hoarding
Sanitation worker electrocuted to death in Amritsar while removing political hoarding

The family of the Amritsar man staged a protest on the spot, seeking justice and accusing MC officials of not providing nay safety equipment to their ward
The Amritsar man was electrocuted to death, as he was removing a political hoarding, which accidentally touched overhead high-tension wires. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 08:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Amritsar A 25-year-old sanitary worker, Bobby, employed by the Amritsar municipal corporation, on a temporary basis was electrocuted to death on Monday morning, while removing a political hoarding near the Sultanwind Gate.

As the hoarding was huge and had been installed at a height, it touched the overhead high-tension wires electrocuting Bobby. He was found hanging on the electric police about 10am. The grieving family, which is dirt-poor, staged a protest on the spot, accusing the sanitary inspector of forcing Bobby to climb on the pole, without giving him any kind of safety gear or ensuring that the electricity was snapped off.

Akali leader Talbir Singh Gill also arrived at the spot and supported the family, seeking action against MC officials. Police have recorded the statement of Bobby’s kin and promised swift and strict action.

TRENDING TOPICS
Story Saved
