Mistreatment of MLAs should constitute breach of privilege: Radhakrishna Kishore

Parliamentary affairs minister Radhakrishna Kishore has urged widening the scope of parliamentary privilege for elected representatives and amending the rules to enable action for breach of privilege against officials who deliberately engage in insulting or rude behaviour towards MLAs, people aware of the development said on Sunday. Jharkhand finance minister Radhakrishna Kishore at an event in Ranchi on Monday (HT PHOTO)

In a letter to Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Sunday, Kishore, who also holds the charge of finance, planning & development, and commercial taxes, sought an amendment to the Assembly’s rules of procedure.

The minister stated that as public representatives, MLAs not only discharged legislative duties within the House but also interacted with officials outside the House to resolve issues concerning their constituencies. “Consequently, the conduct of government officials towards MLAs should not merely be a matter of etiquette but should also be linked to the dignity, prestige, and privileges of the legislature,” he added.

In his letter, Kishore noted that MLAs frequently complained that officials failed to take cognisance of their valid suggestions. Often, officials did not even answer calls from MLAs, and letters sent by them were not acted upon in a timely manner. \

“MLAs and MPs have raised this issue with the Governor and the government on various occasions. Although the government has issued directives to officials to treat public representatives with courtesy, the expected impact has not been observed,” the minister argued.

Referring to a high-level meeting convened by the Speaker, he pointed out that a large number of questions raised by MLAs—through Zero Hour, Calling Attention motions, assurances, and formal requests—did not receive timely responses. A weakening of the executive’s accountability to the legislature was not a positive sign for the parliamentary system.

Citing Article 194 of the Constitution, the minister said MLAs possessed the privilege to raise issues of public interest within the House without fear or pressure. He clarified that etiquette and privilege were distinct matters. He suggested that the deliberate use of derogatory language towards an MLA, disrespectful behaviour in a government office, the intentional ignoring of public interest issues raised either within or outside the House, and the arrogant refusal to adhere to official protocol guidelines be classified as a breach of privilege.

However, Kishore also stated that this rule should apply equally to public representatives. “If an MLA deliberately engages in verbal abuse or misconduct with an official, lawful action should also be taken against them,” he said.