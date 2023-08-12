Purvanchal to witness SBSP-BJP sweep in 2024, SP won’t be able to open account: Rajbhar

VARANASI Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar on Saturday asserted that the Samajwadi Party would fail to secure any parliamentary seats in the Purvanchal region. He further affirmed that the SBSP, in alliance with the BJP, is poised to secure a clean sweep of all seats in the Purvanchal region during the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Omprakash Rajbhar (HT Photo)

Rajbhar was addressing party workers at the Gond Scheduled Tribe Tribal Seminar, a gathering organised by the SBSP at Ramlila Maidan in Ghazipur.

Rajbhar emphasised that SBSP’s alliance with SP had played a significant role in the success achieved in Purvanchal during the 2022 state assembly elections. He recalled that SBSP had pledged to make Akhilesh the U.P. CM. However, it could not be fulfilled due to Akhilesh’s actions, he added. Rajbhar also claimed that if the current situation persists, Akhilesh Yadav’s prospects of becoming the CM in the future are bleak.

“Since forming an alliance with the BJP, there has been a discernible transformation in Uttar Pradesh’s political landscape. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will see candidates blessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath representing Ballia, Ghazipur Lok Sabha seats, and other parliamentary constituencies in Purvanchal,” Rajbhar remarked.

Speaking on the upcoming election, Rajbhar said that the BJP-SBSP alliance is poised for victory across all Lok Sabha seats in Purvanchal. He also raised concerns about the administration’s failure to issue Scheduled Tribe certificates to the Gond caste in Ghazipur, terming it a grave dereliction of duty by the officials entrusted with this responsibility.

Reassuring the Gond caste community, he urged them to assemble in Lucknow with a delegation. He assured them that he would facilitate a direct meeting with the CM to address their concerns.