SCERT launches “bridge courses” for Classes 2-10 ahead of new academic year’s syllabus

PUNE The Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has, on Monday, begun online “bridge courses” for students of the State Board. Schools will teach these bridge courses for Class 2 to Class 10 from July 1 to August 14. The regular syllabus will start in schools only after August 14, SCERT has stated.

Speaking at the inauguration of the courses, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that last year due to the pandemic, the students and teachers had to resort to online education.

“Due to this, many students were unable to get the necessary attention. Even though the school education department started various initiatives to get the syllabus going, many students were left out. As a result, these bridge courses are designed. From Class 2 to 10, these courses will give a thorough revision of important topics that students will need as a base to start the next academic year,” said Gaikwad.

She added that the team from SCERT have organised these courses for students who may have doubts about the syllabus from the previous academic year.

The lectures will be held for 45 days online, from July 1 to August 14. The lectures will be in Marathi and Urdu for better clarity for students. The courses will cover Mathematics, Social Science, Science, and will also include Marathi, Urdu and Hindi languages.

Bacchu Kadu, minister of state for education, added that the bridge courses will ensure that students from all strata of society receive education.

“These bridge courses will reach students who had a learning loss in the previous year due to the pandemic. They can now do revision and start with the new academic year,” said Kadu.

As per SCERT officials, the regular syllabus for the current academic year will start only after the bridge courses are finished. Students during the course are expected to fill worksheets. Their worksheets can be used by the schools for internal assessment.

During the bridge courses, students will be given at least three tests at regular intervals. The aim of these tests is to examine how much the student has understood and where the child needs to improve.

Vishal Solanki, commissioner of education, said that students should focus on topics that they find difficult.

“This course is designed so that the basics are clear for every child and they can start their new academic year with confidence,” said Solanki.

Vandana Krishna, additional chief secretary, School Education, said “Teachers can help students perform better by eliminating their doubts through the bridge courses.”