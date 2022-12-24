Home / Cities / Others / School peon booked for assaulting boy

School peon booked for assaulting boy

Published on Dec 24, 2022

ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai: A case has been registered against a male peon of a south Mumbai school for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy.

The case is registered based on a complaint lodged by a 40-year-old woman and the mother of the student, who alleged that the accused used to ask school children to indulge in obscene acts and threatened them if they didn’t.

According to the police, the woman’s son studies in class I and has been disturbed for the past few days and was acting strangely. She observed his behaviour and questioned him about it.

“The boy said that he was forced by the peon to indulge in obscene acts with one of his classmates and his close friend,” said the police officer.

“Thereafter they approached us and we have registered a case under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation and under sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act for sexual assault and sexual harassment,” said a police officer from the Azad Maidan police station.

