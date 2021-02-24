IND USA
Scrutinise progress on development works before clearing bills: PMC commissioner

PUNE The civic body chief has issued an order to scrutinise progress on development works undertaken during the pandemic last year before clearing bills of contractors
By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:56 PM IST

PUNE The civic body chief has issued an order to scrutinise progress on development works undertaken during the pandemic last year before clearing bills of contractors.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Vikram Kumar has issued an order regarding the same on Wednesday.

As per state government directives civic bodies were allowed to spend only 40 per cent of budgetary allocation on priority works in the last year. The state had also instructed a finance committee to keep a tab on wastage of money. The committee included the additional commissioner, zonal commissioner, and chief financial officer.

The then PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad had delegated power to the finance committee to take decisions to sanction development works as per the requirement of corporators.

After the annual budget for the financial year, 2021-22 was drafted the new commissioner decided to scrap the financial committee.

Ulka Kalaskar, chief accounting officer, PMC, said, “As per state government’s directives, the corporation had formed a committee during the pandemic to keep a tab on development works. It had approved 450 crore for works undertaken in civic limits.”

Suresh Jagtap, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Commissioner has scrapped the committee, as last year’s financial period is almost over and a new budget is drafted.”

Kunal Khemanar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Last year the committee approved works suggested by corporators at ward level. Most of the work was related to road concretisation and repair, constructing retaining walls, footpaths among others.”

“Now officials have been ordered to scrutinise the development works, check before and after pictures and then pay bills to contractors,” he said.

During his tenure, Gaikwad had decided to give preference to essential work such as water supply, drainage work, health and road maintenance work. After Gaikwad was transferred, the corporation announced an amenity scheme for property tax to increase revenue, and the corporation collected around 487.97 crore. After that, the corporation decided to sanction ward level work suggested by corporators.

