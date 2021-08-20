SDMC detects mosquito breeding at 23 Delhi bus depots

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has launched a drive to detect mosquito breeding sites at state bus depots across the city.

Officials from the civic body said that so far, they have found mosquito breeding sites within the premises of 23 of 38 bus depots falling under its jurisdiction. The bus depots where breeding was found include Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) cluster bus depots at sector-22 Dwarka, Sukhdev Vihar, Khanpur, Vasant Vihar and Dichaon Kalan, among others.

According to officials, the major reasons behind mosquito breeding were collection of rain water in scrap items lying unattended, like tyres, flower pots, desert coolers, etc. Mosquito breeding examiners sprayed Insecticides at the premises to destroy the sites, officials said. “A total of 20 notices and one challan have been issued to bus depot operators for allowing mosquito breeding,” it said.

The corporation’s public health department also distributed handbills, displayed banners and used loudspeakers to create awareness among the staff working in DTC bus depots and neighbouring colonies.