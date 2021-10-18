Security forces recover arms, ammunition in Manipur

In a joint operation, a combined team of the Imphal East district police commandos unit and 16 Assam Rifles on Monday recovered arms and ammunition from the different areas of Andro Chingthak and the neighbouring area of Maringthel in Manipur’s Imphal East district, officials said.

Sharing the information in a Facebook post on Monday, chief minister N Biren Singh said, “After getting reports of frequent gun firing at night around Andro area, I have instructed the district police to take up necessary action. Today, a combined team of Manipur police and Assam Rifles conducted a search operation at Andro Chingthak and the neighbouring area of Maringthel.”

“During the search ops, the following items were recovered (i) 1 improvised AK Rifle with magazine (ii) 2 nos. of 9 mm Pistol with magazine both marked as ‘Made in Japan’(iii) 2 nos. of Wireless Set both marked as “BAOFENG’(iv) 15 nos. of AK rifle ammunition (v) 21 nos. of 9 mm ammunitions(vi) 18 nos. of detonator and (vii) 15 nos. of empty cases of assorted ammunition,” he said.

According to a press release issued by Imphal East district police, the above-recovered arms and ammunition were seized at 9.35 am by observing due formalities.

In another crackdown, the Manipur police also arrested two persons along with 40 soap cases of heroin powder which were concealed at the rooftop of an autorickshaw while frisking near Hatta Public Hospital area under Imphal East district.