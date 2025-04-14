Senior BJD MLA urges Naveen Patnaik to demand caste census in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Amid the escalating tension in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over its volte-face on the Waqf Bill voting in Rajya Sabha, eight-time MLA and former minister Ranendra Pratap Swain has demanded that party chief Naveen Patnaik take a principled stand on the conduct of comprehensive caste census like Telangana and Karnataka so that the party can reclaime its ideological legacy on social justice. BJD chief Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

In a letter to Patnaik, Swain wrote that the foundational ideals of the party — Social Justice and Secularism — are being tested in unprecedented ways and the recent discontent among party workers over the Waqf Bill controversy has raised serious questions about our stand on secularism.

“The party must reaffirm its commitment to both social justice and secularism as its core planks and take the cadre into full confidence moving forward. This is a moment to reclaim our ideological legacy and reassert our identity as a party rooted in Social Justice-with secularism and regional dignity as its pillars,” he wrote, emphasising that if the party takes forward the idea of social justice as the core of its political narrative, it will resonate powerfully with the masses. “It naturally aligns with economic justice, women empowerment, and secularism - allowing these interconnected values to fall into place. Social Justice must be at the forefront of our party’s ideological and policy plank.”

Seeking a comprehensive caste census, Swain said the OBC community, remains grossly neglected though they constitute 54% of the population but are not getting any reservation in education. “The promise of equity remains incomplete and is weakening the trust of our core constituents. We must never forget that Biju Babu’s politics was rooted in social justice, with secularism and regional pride as its natural extensions. He envisioned a society where the marginalised are empowered with dignity, representation, and opportunity. The situation today calls for clarity, courage, and concrete action to deepen our social justice commitment across all sectors,” he wrote.

A survey of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes in Odisha was conducted by the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes between May 1 and June 6, 2023 to assess the social and educational conditions of SEBC communities. It reported that 39.31% of Odisha’s projected 2023 population (1.94 crore people across 53.96 lakh households) belongs to SEBC, based on voluntary responses collected at designated centers or online. However, no formal caste census has been conducted since 1931. Odisha maintains a list of 209 SEBC communities, which is equivalent to the OBC category used at the central government level or in other states.

The former minister urged Patnaik to ensure equitable representation for all regions and communities, especially SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and women in proportion to their population, at the state, district and block levels of the party organisation. “Let not a few individuals hijack the party, distort the social fabric, or deepen regional imbalances,” he wrote.

Alleging the mining cartel were controlling the state’s politics, Swain said Patnaik should demand implementation of Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 which can stop the exploitation of tribal lands and voices.

“Fake Gram Sabhas in tribal areas are being held to secure Environmental Clearances. Supreme Court’s judgments of July 25 and August 14, 2024 directing the state to impose cess and collect retrospective taxes on mineral-bearing lands- are not being enforced due to which Odisha is losing ₹2 lakh crore annually, and ₹1.5 lakh crore in pending dues from the powerful mining cartels. The unchecked dominance of mining operators is not only draining the social contract, weakening democratic economy-it is distorting accountability, undermining social justice at its core,” he wrote.