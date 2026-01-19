Shankaracharya’s palanquin stopped on way to Sangam, protests follow

A controversy arose after Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was stopped by the administration from proceeding in a palanquin for a holy dip at the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya during the Magh Mela here on Sunday. After a confrontation between his supporters and police officers, the Shankaracharya returned without bathing and began a sit in outside his camp on Triveni Marg. Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati stopped by administration while proceeding in a palanquin for holy dip at the Sangam Nose on Sunday. (HT)

Soon after Shankaracharya arrived at 9.47am with followers, officials halted his palanquin in view of the crowd of devotees and restrictions on vehicles.

Amid arguments between officers and the Shankaracharya’s followers, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and mela officer Rishiraj attempted mediation. By 12.15pm, the Shankaracharya was left alone in the palanquin before it was pulled away by some individuals.

Eventually police personnel took the supporters to the Sangam police post. The Shankaracharya alleged that the administration wanted to humiliate him by forcing him to walk to the ghat.

According to Sailendra Yogiraj Sarkar, PRO of the Shankaracharya, the seer would continue to stage the sit-in until senior officials arrived for talks.

Divisional commissioner Saumya Agarwal clarified that the Sangam area is a strict no‑vehicle zone and palanquins are not permitted. She added that no prior permission had been obtained. Police commissioner Jogendra Kumar said that the Shankaracharya had attempted to proceed with around 200 followers and was asked to alight at the Sangam and take the dip with only 20 people, but he refused. He added no force was used against the Shankaracharya.

UP Congress president Ajay Rai, who spoke to the Shankaracharya over the phone, demanded a high-level inquiry.

Meanwhile, Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), said all religious leaders should cooperate in management of the Magh Mela.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, said “The news of unpleasant treatment meted out to seers, devotees, and followers is distressing.”