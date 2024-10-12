Menu Explore
Shashtra Pooja performed at KV temple on Dussehra

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Oct 12, 2024 09:04 PM IST

A Shastra Pooja was held at Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Dussehra, honoring weapons like Lord Shiva's Trident, emphasizing their significance in Sanatan Dharma.

A Shastra (weapons) Pooja was performed in Kashi Vishwanath Dham, on Dussehra, on Saturday.

Weapons were worshipped at the KV temple in Varanasi on Saturday (HT Photo)
Weapons were worshipped at the KV temple in Varanasi on Saturday (HT Photo)

Chief executive officer, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Vishwa Bhushan, performed the Pooja. During the ceremony, weapons, including the Trident of Lord Shiva, were worshipped.

“There is a provision of worshiping weapons on the occasion of Dussehra in Sanatan Dharma. On this day, Maa Durga received and accepted all the weapons of the gods and killed demon Mahishasura. The second importance of this date is that Lord Rama won over Ravana.

“Training in weapons, and practising Dhanurveda (archery), have been considered a religious duty in Sanatan Dharma since beginning. There should be expertise in worship of traditional weapons, use of weapons and demonstration of weapons. Therefore, the worship of traditional weapons has been performed on the occasion of Dussehra to remind (people) that in case of any crisis, weapons will help you tackle that crisis,” said Vishwa Bhushan.

“Through Shastra Poojan, we express respect towards weapons and take inspiration to use them for Dharma, security and goodwill,” read a statement from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration .

© 2024 HindustanTimes
