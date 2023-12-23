Shillong Archdiocese permits priests to bless same-sex couples

The Archdiocese of Shillong in Meghalaya has issued a statement allowing Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples. (Representative Photo)

The declaration, issued with the approval of Pope Francis, states that these blessings do not resemble the official liturgical and ritual blessings of the Church during marriage but rather signify a “personal and spontaneous prayer”.

The statement further clarified that the declaration, in line with the Catholic Church’s new stance, does not alter the doctrine of marriage, and the blessings “do not signify approval of the Union”.

“The declaration stresses the personal meaning of blessings. This is a spontaneous prayer of a priest with informal words. This is not to be mistaken as the official liturgical and ritual blessings of the Church during marriage,” the statement further reads.

This development aligns with a broader shift in the Roman Catholic Church’s approach to LGBTQ+ individuals.

Earlier on December 18, Pope Francis formally permitted Roman Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples, a significant departure from the Church’s previous stance.

The latest ruling, building upon the Pope’s opening to blessing same-sex couples, specifies that such blessings should not be part of regular Church rituals or liturgies, nor should they coincide with civil Unions.

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, an Argentinian and ally of Pope Francis, is supposed to have played a key role in this shift.

The document stresses the importance of “prudent and fatherly discernment” by ordained ministers in deciding when to offer such blessings.

This move reflects a departure from the 2021 ruling by the Vatican doctrine office, which had barred any blessings for same-sex couples.

The evolution of this stance signals a more inclusive and accepting approach within the Catholic Church, acknowledging the diverse relationships and situations of its members.