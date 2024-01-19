close_game
News / Cities / Others / Shivpal Singh justifies 1990 firing on ‘Karsevaks’

Shivpal Singh justifies 1990 firing on ‘Karsevaks’

ByHaidar Naqvi, Kanpur
Jan 19, 2024 07:38 AM IST

“There was a court order to maintain the status quo; it was the responsibility of the administration to ensure the status quo was not disturbed,” he said, adding that the BJP just lies about this case.

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh, on Thursday, justified the firing on ‘Karsevaks’ in 1990 during the Mulayam Singh Yadav government and said the constitution needs to be protected and the court order was to be followed.

SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav during his rally at Ramabai ground in Lucknow. (HT File)
SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav during his rally at Ramabai ground in Lucknow. (HT File)

Responding to a question in Etawah about the BJP’s charge that Mulayam Singh Yadav opened fire on the ‘Karsevaks,’ he said that the BJP lied on this issue to mislead the people. ‘There was a court order to maintain the status quo; it was the responsibility of the administration to ensure the status quo was not disturbed,” he said, adding that the BJP just lies about this case.

“On the consecration ceremony on January 22, Yadav said that the entire family would go to Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla. He also criticised deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak for commenting on the Yadav family, stating, “Everyone knows his status in the Yogi government.”

“Everyone knows the consecration ceremony is a political event of the BJP; the entire ceremony should have been handled by the saints,” he added.

He said the SP was prepared to contest on all the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, but the party wholeheartedly support the candidates of India alliance. He also attacked the BSP and said the party got 10 Lok Sabha seats because of its alliance with SP in 2019. The BSP could win just one Vidhan Sabha seat after it decided to break away and contest assembly elections on its own.

    Haidar Naqvi

    Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond.

