SHO arrested for graft

PATNA

Station house officer (SHO) of Didarganj police station in Patna was arrested Thursday night after Vigilance sleuths raided his house and recovered ₹5.49 lakh in cash and documents related to land following a complaint that he had been demanding bribe from sand traders.

Earlier, constable Vivek Kumar of the same police station had been arrested and he reportedly said during interrogation that he was collecting bribe at the behest of SHO Rajesh Kumar, the police said.

Both the constable and the SHO were produced before court on Friday and sent to jail.