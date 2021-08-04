SHO shunted out after cab driver alleges harassment

LUCKNOW: Station house officer (SHO) of Krishnanagar police station, Mahesh Chandra Dubey, was shunted out on Wednesday in wake of the controversy over the harassment of a cab driver who was thrashed publicly by a woman at Awadh crossing here on Saturday. The driver had alleged harassment by cops and claimed that he was made to pay ₹10,000 to release his cab from the police station. The allegations were being looked into, said officials.

Dubey was replaced by Alok Kumar Rai. The action came two days after an FIR was registered against the woman for assaulting the cab driver at the traffic signal near Awadh crossing.

The Krishnanagar police had issued a challan to the cab driver and two of his relatives for breach of peace, after an altercation with the woman. The incident occurred when cab driver Sahadat Ali stopped his cab before the woman who was crossing the road near Awadh crossing.

Apparently enraged over it, the woman started beating him after pulling him out of the cab before a traffic cop. Subsequently, the police penalised Sahadat and two of his relatives.

However, when the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Monday, several people took to social media saying that the driver was not at fault, yet he was assaulted by the woman in public. They also demanded immediate arrest of the woman.

The cab driver filed a police complaint against the woman and wrote to the commissioner of police DK Thakur, alleging that he was also harassed by the police. Thakur sought a report from the Krishnanagar police station on the matter.