Shop-owner loses 15 lakh in bulk laptop deal

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 11:12 PM IST

PUNE A businessman repairing and selling laptops from Pune has been duped of 15 lakh by a person who offered to sell him laptops in bulk.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the 36-year-old shop owner living in Narayan peth.

The transaction happened in March when the accused offered to source laptops at a lower than usual price, according to the complainant. A payment was made via two online transactions in March.

“They both knew each other and had business relations. They both run laptop shops. The accused told the complainant that he has contacts in Mumbai who could help them get one laptop for 15,000 and those could be sold in Pune for 20,000. The complainant gave him 15,00,000 in order to buy 100 such laptops, but after the payment was completed, the accused has been missing and unreachable,” said sub-inspector Rakesh Sarde of Vishrambaug police station, who is investigating the case.

Both the shops are located on Tilak road in Sadashiv peth. However, while the complainant’s shop has been closed due to the pandemic, the accused has failed to show up since their transaction.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Vishrambaug police station.

