Sikkim policeman allegedly shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi
A Sikkim Police personnel, posted in the national Capital, on Monday afternoon allegedly shot dead three of his colleagues at Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant Barrack in Rohini area, police said.
Pranav Tayal, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), said a PCR call was received at KN Katju Marg police station regarding firing in Haiderpur water treatment plant.
“Upon reaching the spot, it was found that three personnel of Sikkim Police had been shot at, of which two had died on the spot while the other one was critically wounded. The injured jawan was immediately rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where the doctors also declared him dead,” he said.
He further said that accused belonged to Indian Reserve Battalion of Sikkim Police.
“He has been arrested by the police from the scene of crime. During interrogation, he informed that around 3pm, he shot his colleagues. However, he has not yet revealed the reason of his alleged shooting,” the DCP said.
