Six cops booked in Kaimur

BHABUA

Six police officers have been booked in Kaimur district for failing to hand over case files to their successor investigating officers even after being transferred to other districts, Kaimur’s superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar said.

During a review, the SP found that 20 cases registered with Bhabua, Chand and Chainpur police stations were pending for long as the investigating officers concerned had not given charge of the cases even after being transferred from the district and despite several oral and written reminders.

Cases have been lodged for obstruction in government duty against sub-inspectors Suryavansh Kumar, Prabhu Dayal Sah and Rajiv Ranjan and assistant sub-inspectors Chandranath Oraon, Ranjan Kumar Ranjan and Rajiv Ranjan, probationer deputy SP and Chainpur police station house officer Ajay Kumar Chaudhary said on Friday.

Three critical after stuck by lightning

Three people, including a woman, were critically injured when lightning struck a Shiva temple at Dharhar village of Kaimur district late Thursday evening. The temple also was damaged.

They had taken shelter inside the temple amid heavy downpour and thundering in the area.

They are being treated at a local private hospital, police said.