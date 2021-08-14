Six Delhi cops who fought riotous mob get police medal for gallantry

New Delhi: Six Delhi Police officers who were part of the team that brought under control communal riots in north-east Delhi in February last year have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry(PMG), including one posthumously.

All six winners were involved in the same incident that took place at Chand Bagh area.

Amit Sharma, who was then posted as the deputy commissioner of police, Shahdara district, his junior ACP Anuj Kumar, who was then assistant commissioner of police of Gokalpuri subdivision, head constable Ratan Lal and constables Pradeep Sharma, Mohit Kumar and Naveen were deployed on duty when a mob of nearly 30,000 was on a rampage in the Chand Bagh area on February 24, 2020.

According to the citation, the six officers were attacked by the mob on main Wazirabad road. DCP Sharma who was injured during heavy stone pelting by the crowd, which also attacked other police personnel. The citation said that Ratan Lal was hit by a bullet in his head. Both Sharma and Lal fell unconscious on the road.

ACP Sharma and the three constables carried DCP Sharma and Lal; jumped at least two 2-metre fences on the road; and managed to get a private cab to take them to the hospital, despite being chased by around 40-45 rioters, police said.

Lal succumbed to his injuries at east Delhi’s GTB hospital.

A video of this particular incident is available on social media sites.

At least 53 people died, and over 600 were injured in the Delhi riots. The clashes started when groups of people -- one supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and another opposing it -- clashed near the Jafrabad Metro station on the evening of February 23. It snowballed into large-scale Hindu-Muslims clashes in parts of north-east Delhi between February 23 and 27.

Delhi police have arrested at least 21 persons as key conspirators who planned and orchestrated the riots. The arrested persons included prominent faces of the anti CAA protests such as former JNU student Umar Khalid, student activists Sharjeel Imam, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Safoora Zargar. Police have alleged that the arrested persons planned the riots, mobilised the rioters under the garb of the sit-in anti-CAA protests while the alleged suspects have denied the allegations and accused police of launching a witch-hunt against anti-government voices.