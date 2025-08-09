Six years after farmer’s murder in Amroha, policeman, 2 others get life term; one sentenced to five years

Nearly six years after farmer Narendra Singh was abducted and murdered for allegedly obstructing an illicit relationship, an Amroha court on Friday sentenced three accused—including a former Meerut policeman—to life imprisonment, and another accused to five years in jail for concealing the body. The court also imposed a total fine of ₹65,000 on the convicts, who were out on bail. Following the verdict, all four were taken into custody and sent to prison. For representation only

The incident occurred in Rajabpur police station limits. Narendra Singh, a resident of Shakarpur Samsapur village, left home on his motorcycle for Amroha on September 27, 2019, but did not return. The next day, his wife Balesh Devi found his mobile phone switched off and his father, Samarpal Singh, lodged a missing complaint. Balesh accused Ruby Agrawal, a resident of Kashiram Colony in Moradabad, of conspiring with associates to abduct, kill, and hide her husband’s body.

Police registered a case of abduction, murder, and destruction of evidence and collected call detail records (CDRs) of Narendra and Ruby. The investigation led to the arrest of Ruby Agrawal; then-constable Yogesh, posted at Bilari police station in Moradabad and a native of Nek village in Meerut’s Jani area; Virpal of Amarpur Kashi in Bilari; and Vishesh. Acting on their disclosures, police recovered Narendra’s body from a well behind Vishesh’s house.

Since Narendra belonged to a Scheduled Caste, the case was investigated by then-CO Monica Yadav under the SC/ST Act, and a chargesheet was filed. The trial was held in the court of the additional sessions Judge, Special SC/ST Act.

Special public prosecutor Manoj Kumar Saxena said Narendra and Ruby were in a relationship, but Ruby was also involved with constable Yogesh. Narendra repeatedly came in the way of their affair. Ruby, Yogesh, and their associates allegedly conspired to abduct and kill him before dumping his body in a well.

On the basis of evidence, the court awarded life imprisonment to Yogesh, Vishesh, and Ruby, along with a fine of ₹20,000 each. Virpal, found guilty of concealing the body, was sentenced to five years in prison and fined ₹5,000.

Saxena added that Yogesh was suspended after his arrest and later dismissed from service.