Thane, Ram Purnekar, the son of slain Shiv Sena leader Pradeep Purnekar, has challenged Shiv Sena corporator and former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde along with her husband to undergo a narco-analysis test after they claimed they were not involved in his father's murder. Slain Sena (UBT) leader Purnekar's son challenges ex-mayor, husband to undergo narco test more

Shiv Sena Manpada ward chief Pradeep Purnekar was killed at his office on September 29. Five persons have been arrested in the case.

Marking the 50th day since the killing, Ram Purnekar issued the challenge to the Shinde couple in a social media post.

He said if Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra Shinde maintain they had no hand in the murder, they should come forward voluntarily for a narco test.

The couple are the real masterminds of the crime, he alleged, asserting that his claims were backed by evidence.

They should face a narco test to prove themselves so that the truth comes out clearly, Purnekar added.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Purnekar alleged that he had already submitted proof in the form of videos to the Special Investigation Team , which he claimed was sitting on the material.

Questioning the investigation, he asked how he could expect anything from the SIT if he were to hand over fresh audio.

Meenakshi Shinde has earlier alleged that opposition leaders had conspired to defame Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and derail the investigation into the murder case.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the murder has run into a hurdle as the Purnekar family has moved the Bombay High Court seeking the transfer of the probe to another agency, stating they have lost faith in the local investigating agency.

A police official confirmed on Saturday that the petition is scheduled for hearing on November 25.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.