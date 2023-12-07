SPE(cia)L training prog of policing for students begins

The Students Police Experiential Learning (SPEL) programme kicked off on Tuesday during which students will undergo 30-day training and learn about policing. Police officials and students during the launch of SPEL initiative in Prayagraj (HT)

A group of students from United Engineering College will be the first batch of youths who will get training under the initiative.

On the first day of their training, the students were taken to the Modern Control Room where they were given information about advanced techniques of policing. They will now visit different police stations and interact with cops to learn more about their work.

The students said the first day of the training was very informative. Learning about the Modern Control Room, the students Anchal and Aman said they were unaware that police were keeping an eye on each and every crossing and routes in the city.

The students witnessed how with the help of ICCC cameras, police traced a miscreant within an hour after he fled after snatching gold chain of a woman. Other students in the group admitted that they had negative image of cops in their mind. However, first day of interaction with them has changed their perception.

Another student Saif and his friends said that they were enthusiastic about the training as it will help them learn about the functioning of police.

DCP Shraddha Narendra Pandey gave information to students about working of police, advanced techniques, ICCC etc. She said that police work round the clock in different shifts to control crime and keep the citizens safe.

Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma said the students will also learn traffic management and other methods of crime control from police officials.

Police officials said the SPEL initiative has been taken under a programme launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Under the programme, the students will learn about police investigation of crimes and how serious and complicated cases are cracked. They will also observe the strategy of cops in controlling crime and restoration of peace in case of violence and law and order situation.

The students will learn technical know-how about traffic control and the role of policemen in smooth traffic movement across the city.

Police officials said the students will also get information about steps taken by the police in controlling crime against women and what schemes and helpline has been launched for the empowerment of women.