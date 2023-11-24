Speeding cause of maximum road mishaps in Prayagraj

Speeding vehicles are the prime reason behind road mishaps in Prayagraj. Since January to October, this year, 1,000 road mishaps have occurred in the district in which over 450 people lost their lives. However, challans for speeding are the least in number in comparison to other traffic rule violations, records show. A head on collision on a highway in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

According to the records, a majority of road mishaps took place under the Jhunsi and Colonelganj police station areas in the city. Since January, at least 39 mishaps have occurred in Jhunsi while 35 have taken place in Colonelganj.

Moreover, 27 road mishaps took place in Puramufti, 22 in Daraganj, 19 in Georgetown and 18 in Dhumanganj. In some cases, a charge-sheet was filed while investigations are still on in others.

Interestingly, road mishaps are taking place not only on highways but even in city areas where CCTV cameras have been installed on every road and crossing.

Records further show that a majority of road accidents are due to dangerous, negligent driving or speeding.

In the city areas, 214 road mishaps have taken place since January due to negligent and dangerous driving. In some, people even lost their lives while in others, commuters suffered injuries. FIRs were also registered in such cases for causing injury and death due to negligent driving.

There are laws and rules for speeding, and speed limits are defined for different routes and highways. However, people ignore the warnings. Interestingly, since January only 18 challans were issued in the district for speeding. For violating the speed limit, a fine of ₹1,000 is defined for light vehicles.

Traffic inspector Amit Kumar said 223 challans have been issued this year for dangerous and negligent driving.