Spotted with lover, sister kills teenaged boy in Etah village

A teenaged sister allegedly strangled her 14-year-old brother in a village of Etah district after the deceased brother saw his sister with her paramour on the night of August 24.

Both siblings were alone at home when the 20-year-old paramour of the girl reached home at night.

Sudhir Kumar Singh, in-charge, Jalesar police station of Etah district, said that the incident took place on the night of August 24. The father of siblings had gone to the farm, while the mother was visiting her parents.

The next day, Hodil Singh, the father of siblings, came to know about the death of his son at 6 am on August 25 and reported the matter to police at Jalesar.

Unaware about reality, father lodged an FIR against unidentified accused under section 103(1) (murder) of BNS as crime case no. 382/25. He alleged death by strangulation.

Police began investigation and questioned those aware about the family and with help of surveillance and electronic evidence, found the 16-year-old girl and her paramour Vinay (20) as accused who joined to strangulate the boy.

Police claimed that both accused were arrested, and have confessed to the crime.