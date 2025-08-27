Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Spotted with lover, sister kills teenaged boy in Etah village

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Updated on: Aug 27, 2025 10:02 pm IST

A teenaged sister allegedly strangled her 14-year-old brother in a village of Etah district after the deceased brother saw his sister with her paramour on the night of August 24

A teenaged sister allegedly strangled her 14-year-old brother in a village of Etah district after the deceased brother saw his sister with her paramour on the night of August 24.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Both siblings were alone at home when the 20-year-old paramour of the girl reached home at night.

Sudhir Kumar Singh, in-charge, Jalesar police station of Etah district, said that the incident took place on the night of August 24. The father of siblings had gone to the farm, while the mother was visiting her parents.

The next day, Hodil Singh, the father of siblings, came to know about the death of his son at 6 am on August 25 and reported the matter to police at Jalesar.

Unaware about reality, father lodged an FIR against unidentified accused under section 103(1) (murder) of BNS as crime case no. 382/25. He alleged death by strangulation.

Police began investigation and questioned those aware about the family and with help of surveillance and electronic evidence, found the 16-year-old girl and her paramour Vinay (20) as accused who joined to strangulate the boy.

Police claimed that both accused were arrested, and have confessed to the crime.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Spotted with lover, sister kills teenaged boy in Etah village
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On