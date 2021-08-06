Stadium to be built, named after women hockey team member

Amritsar To honour Indian Olympic women hockey team player, Gurjit Kaur, of Miadi Kalan, 10km from the India-Pakistan International border, the foundation stone of a stadium was laid in her village on Friday. Gurjit scored two goals in the bronze medal against Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Amritsar zila parishad chairman Dilraj Singh Sarkaria, sarpanch Dilbag Singh, the player’s father Satnam Singh and other prominent persons were present at the stone-laying ceremony.

Gurjit and her sister Pardeep Kaur, a hockey coach at Sansarpur, negotiated several hardships in pursuit of their goal of sporting glory, villagers mention.

Gurjit’s father, Satnam, said, “There is no stadium or playground or any other sports facility in this border area. A stadium here will be a huge blessing for all.”

“Irrespective of the match result, Gurjit gave a remarkable performance. She had to sit out for a few minutes, this made the difference,” he added.

Her cousin Gurcharan Singh, “We accept the defeat in the match. My sister, however, has helped India finish 4th at the Olympics, a creditable feat. We will accord her a warm welcome on her return.”