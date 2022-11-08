Home / Cities / Others / Stalker kills girl for refusing proposal in Muzaffarnagar

Stalker kills girl for refusing proposal in Muzaffarnagar

Published on Nov 08, 2022 12:41 AM IST

Police registered a case of murder on the complaint of the girl’s father and arrested the accused, Sonu, on Sunday night.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
ByS Raju, Meerut

A 20-year-old stalkerR killed the teenaged daughter of his neighbour in village Hazipur under the Bhopa police station limits, in district Muzaffarnagar, after she refused to accept his proposal for marriage.

Police registered a case of murder on the complaint of the girl, Priyanshi’s, father Bablu (goes by one name only) and arrested the accused, Sonu on Sunday night.

SHO of Bhopa police station, Sushil Kumar, said that the accused confessed to his crime during interrogation and he was sent to jail. “He killed the girl in a fit of rage after she refused to accept his proposal for marriage,” said the SHO and added that the accused was a labourer in a Kolhu (jaggery-making unit).

The girl had been missing since Saturday and family members searched for her at the houses of relatives and other places. After failing to locate her, they were on the way to the police station when someone informed them about a body of a girl spotted in a sugarcane field on the outskirts of the village.

They reached the spot and identified the body in the presence of the police. The girl’s father suspected the hand of Sonu behind the murder and said that he had been pressuring Priyanshi for marriage.

