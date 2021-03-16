Standing committee sanctions Rs7.50 crore for restarting of Jumbo Covid care centres

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) standing committee has cleared the proposal tabled by municipal commissioner Vikram Kuma, to reopen the Jumbo Covid care centres at Baner and Balewadi.

Standing committee chairman, Hemant Rasane said, “The administration will take a final decision to restart the Jumbo Covid-19 hospitals based on the situation. At present, PMC has decided to complete all necessary arrangements and preparedness of infrastructure and extend the contract of agencies for the next three months. We have approved the proposal.”

He added, “We have sanctioned Rs7.50 crore for setting up infrastructure such as manpower, hospital staff, machinery, doctor’s accommodation, food supply, and medicines. The patients are increasing so there is no time to carry out a fresh tender process. Therefore, the administration took a decision to extend the contract of the earlier agencies.”

Pune city had one Jumbo facility at the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP). Besides that, the PMC had set up a dedicated Covid hospital at Balewadi and Baner, both run by the Bhise Multispecialty hospital.

The running of the COEP Jumbo facility has been allotted to Medbridge Healthcare.

Deepali Designs and Exhibits will provide infrastructure support and food to patients, medical officers and medical staff members.