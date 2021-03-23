State decides to approach SC to raise reservation cap

Bengaluru The Karnataka government on Monday decided to inform the Supreme Court that it favours increasing the cap on reservation beyond the 50% ceiling, which will pave the way for chief minister B.S Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state to heed to the growing reservation demands from dominant and politically influential communities.

“The decision to approach the Supreme Court was taken today,” said one cabinet minister of the Karnataka government, requesting not to be named.

However, the state is yet to file an affidavit before the apex court, according to an official aware of the developments.

At least five other states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand — have decided to ask the highest court to increase the reservation cap. The reservation in government jobs and educational institutions was capped at 50% by the Supreme Court in a 1992 order by a nine-judge Constitution bench. However, the apex court allowed the relaxation provided there was enough scientific data to justify the raising of the cap.

Dominant communities like the Panchamasalis, a subsect of Lingayats, Vokkaligas, Valmikis and Kurubas have sought a higher allocation of reservation-based opportunities and a change in category among other requests. Yediyurappa, who has been under pressure to heed to these requests, has set up a committee to study these requests.

Yediyurappa, known for his reservation-based politics, has tried to assuage the demands of these dominant communities to earn their support in the 2023 assembly elections. A Lingayat himself, Yediyurappa has enjoyed the support of the community and has attempted to further consolidate the community’s support to fuel his ambition of bringing the BJP to power on its own in the next assembly elections. He has reached out to communities that are not known to back the BJP as well. The Vokkaligas, found in large numbers in the Old Mysuru region, are known to back the former chief minister H.D Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular), while backward classes, the Kurubas and minorities have often backed the Congress.

By heeding to requests for higher allocations and even change of category of reservation, Yediyurappa is attempting to expand the support base of the saffron party, analysts said.

The Panchamasalis called off their agitation in Bengaluru after assurances by the chief minister while other communities have kept the heat on the chief minister.

Yediyurappa is reported to have further strained his relations with the BJP’s top central leadership and has battled dissent within his government, the opposition and growing reservation demands to remain in power at least till the next elections.

Yediyurappa has allocated ₹500 crore each to the Lingayats and Vokkaligas and another ₹50 crore for the Brahmin community in the state budget. He has also budgeted ₹1,500 crore for minorities in the state budget.