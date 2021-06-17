State govt to take final call on Class 12 exams: PSEB chairman

After the Supreme Court approved evaluation criteria for Class 12 CBSE students, chairman of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) said the decision for the state board will be taken after directions from the state government.

PSEB chairman Yograj said, “We will be sending a detailed proposal based on the supreme court order to the state government. They will take the final call. Whatever will be their decision, the result of 3.18 lakh Class-12 students will be declared in the last week of July.”

“Earlier, PSEB was planning to conduct exams for three compulsory subjects in each stream. Even the question papers had been set and answer sheets had been made available across 2,600 centres for the exams,” he added. Last year, the PSEB had announced a 30% reduction in syllabi of Classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2020-21.