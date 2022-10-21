Home / Cities / Others / State to withdraw social-political cases against political workers till June 30

State to withdraw social-political cases against political workers till June 30

Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:28 AM IST

The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to withdraw the social and political cases registered against political workers for agitations until June 30, 2022, the day on which the Shinde-Fadnavis government was formed

The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to withdraw the social and political cases registered against political workers for agitations until June 30, 2022, the day on which the Shinde-Fadnavis government was formed. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray had earlier announced the withdrawal of social and political cases registered until December 31, 2021.

Thousands of cases that do not involve loss of life or damage to property worth over 5 lakh can now be withdrawn with the permission of the courts in which the hearing of such cases is under way.

After deciding to withdraw cases registered against citizens for violating the Covid-19 curbs during lockdown in 2020 and 2021, and the cases registered against the revellers during Ganesh festival and dahi handi, the Shinde-Fadnavis government has now decided to extend the cut-off date for the withdrawal of social and political cases.

Last month, the Shinde-Fadnavis government had decided to withdraw cases registered till March 31, 2022. “Many Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers have been facing cases registered for various protests staged early this year for the removal of Covid-19 curbs. This decision will now help in the withdrawal of these cases as well,” said an official from the home department.

According to the officer, a committee of high level officials review the cases registered for social and political agitations and make recommendations to the home department. “The state government then seeks permission from the respective courts for the withdrawal of the cases. The withdrawal is recommended only for the cases that fit the set norms,” he added.

