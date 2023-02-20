Home / Cities / Others / Stationery items distributed among underprivileged kids

Stationery items distributed among underprivileged kids

others
Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:49 AM IST

A programme was organised at three different places of the city to provide school bags and stationery items like notebooks, books, pens, pencils, sketch pens, colour pencils, etc to the underprivileged children on Sunday

Stationary items being distributed among kids in Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A programme was organised at three different places of the city to provide school bags and stationery items like notebooks, books, pens, pencils, sketch pens, colour pencils, etc to the underprivileged children on Sunday.

The event was organised on behalf of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch. Mohammad Shoaib Khan, advocate, Allahabad high court, led the effort in all the three events.

Stationery materials were distributed to 50 kids at Dr Sahla Jabi’s residence in C Block of Kareli while the same was also done at the second such programme in which Rehana Khatoon at Beli area distributed stationery items among kids. The third event was held for 30 children at Khan Chauraha in Maheva.

Mohammad Shoaib Khan said that every religion encourages people to be educated and this effort was part of Muslim Rashtriya Manch to promote education among poor children. “Education is a way for these kids to better their lives and through this initiative, we strived to motivate them to pursue their education and aspire for a better future,” he added.

