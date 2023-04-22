Heavy storm wreaks havoc in Manipur

Several houses and other structures were damaged in a storm accompanied by rain that swept through the various parts of Manipur on Thursday and Friday, according to residents. Power supply lines were also affected in many parts of the state. Fortunately, no human casualties were reported in the storm which wreaked havoc in many locations in the state, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Several houses and other structures were damaged in a storm accompanied by rain that swept through the various parts of the state (HT Photo/Sourced)

According to the people, power supply lines under the 33KV power sub-station of Noney district headquarter located about 70 km west of Imphal, were also affected for two days.

The roofing sheets of Tengkonjang Government Higher Secondary School at Longmai Part -3, Noney district was blown away and damaged due to the strong winds that hit the school on April 20 night around 9.30pm, residents said.

Normal functioning of the school has also been reportedly affected due to the damage, they said.

Similarly, rain accompanied by strong wind also swept through various parts of Churachandpur district headquarters, 65 km south of Imphal for two consecutive nights on April 19 and 20, said people.

According to locals, around 11.50pm on Thursday, strong wind with rain lashed the hill town and damaged some portion of the newly constructed Churachandpur Medical College building while an electric pole was about to fall at Zellang Veng.

Like Noney, there was no power supply during the day (Friday) in some parts of Churachandpur, said locals.

They said that roofing sheets of nearly 10 houses were also blown away while a poultry farm was badly affected killing about 150 chickens at the Tokpaching area under the Kakching district.

Deputy general manager (transmission division No. III)) of Manipur state power company limited has informed that nine electric poles were uprooted at 33KV Sekmai Jing-Mayang Imphal, Sekmaijing Elang Khangpokpi and Elang Khangpokpi –Mayang Imphal lines due to heavy wind storm on Thursday.

“Maintenance works have already started. It may take two to three days to complete the works,” a press note from the official on Friday said.