U’Khand: 14, including 13 US nationals trapped at Pindari glacier after avalanche

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 22, 2023 12:47 PM IST

Kirti Chand Arya, Bageshwar district tourism officer, said all trekkers were safe and are at zero point and the rescue team, including SDRF personnel, is expected to reach the spot around noon

A group of 14 trekkers, including 13 US nationals, have been stranded at Pindari glacier after an avalanche hit Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district, officials said.

(Representative Photo)
Officials said that soon after, the state disaster response force (SDRF) team was pressed into service, and all efforts are being made to rescue the trekkers.

Lalita Negi, media in-charge at SDRF said, “We received information on April 20 evening about stranded trekkers due to an avalanche from Ravi Kumar, India Program Director of National Outdoor Leadership School [NOLS], a non-profit global wilderness school, and Suresh Madhan of the US Embassy. These trekkers, which included one Indian and 13 US nationals, had gone to Pindari glacier in Bageshwar district for training.”

She added that the senior officials of respective departments have instructed the subordinates to ensure all arrangements, including medical kits, ambulance, health professionals, and food.

According to another SDRF official, rescue team in-charge Mahipal has informed that they have crossed the nearby Khati village and were on their way to the avalanche-hit spot. An update about the ground situation would be sent once the team reaches there, said the official.

Kirti Chand Arya, Bageshwar district tourism officer, said all trekkers were safe and are at zero point and the rescue team, including SDRF personnel, is expected to reach the spot around noon.

“Only their belongings are buried under the thick snow. The team is carrying medical items, ration kits and other necessary items,” he said.

