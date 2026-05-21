Hyderabad, SFI and other student groups at the University of Hyderabad on Thursday demanded that the university administration constitute an independent fact-finding committee into the events leading to the alleged suicide of a student earlier this week. Student groups including SFI demand independent probe into death of UoH student

A student leader, meanwhile, claimed that the deceased student, Mayukh Kundu, secured an internship at the IIT Hyderabad and that he was supposed to join it on the day his body was found.

The SFI, Ambedkar Students Association and other groups alleged in a joint statement that a group of students affiliated with another student group assembled outside a hostel on the night of May 17 on the pretext of taking action against Kundu, who was accused of laptop theft and he was subjected to humiliation.

The unions demanded time-bound action against those allegedly responsible for the "assault, coercion and public humiliation" of Kundu.

Their other demands include "accountability from the office of the Proctor, Registrar and Vice Chancellor for systemic failure" and compensation to his family.

Meanwhile, Devesh Nigam, Registrar of UoH, in a post on X, said that the university community is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mayukh Kundu, a first-year M A student of Financial Economics.

The university extends heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends, classmates, teachers, and all those who knew him, he said.

The university mourns the loss of a young life and joins the entire UoH community in praying for his soul to rest in peace, the Registrar added.

The 23-year-old student jumped into a pond on the campus on May 18, and the body was recovered on May 19, police had said. According to police, the student was a native of West Bengal and was staying in the hostel.

A police official also said that two laptops belonging to other students were allegedly stolen recently, and the deceased student was accused of that, but he had denied the allegation.

In the suicide note purportedly written by him, the deceased apparently claimed that he was not involved in the "theft" of the laptops. He further said he was facing some financial issues.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.