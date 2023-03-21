Students stage protest march at AMU

A protest march was organised by the students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) from the foreign language department of the university till Bab-e-Syed Gate, on Monday. The students raised various demands and prepared a charter of demands for university officials to consider. AMU students protesting on the campus on Monday. (HT Photo)

“We have been long demanding ensuring elected representation of students in the upcoming vice-chancellor’s elections. We also seek screening of non-teaching staff through a selection committee,” stated Janib Hasan, a student leader.

Students also raised the issue of fee hike for entrance exams and professional courses at AMU. They also sought elimination of age limit barriers in post graduate courses, para medical, and professional courses.

“The university has taken an arbitrary decision of conducting common entrance exams for MBA and MSW despite having different syllabi. As such, we demand conducting separate entrance exams for them,” said Hasan.

“We also demand the revocation of the suspension of the AMU student who was suspended for raising the slogan of ‘Allahu Akbar’.

International conference on Sir Syed

The Sir Syed Academy, AMU, is organising an international conference on ‘Sir Syed as Forerunner of Modern Sirah Writings’, on March 21.

Prof Ali Mohammad Naqvi, director of the academy, said that AMU vice-chancellor, prof Tariq Mansoor, will preside over the inaugural session while Prof. Aquil Ahmad, Director, NCPUL, will be the chief guest.

Prof Akhtarul Wasey, chairman, Khusro Foundation will deliver the keynote address and prof Reza Shakeri Roodbaraki of Iran will present the inaugural address. Prof Craig Considine, distinguished professor of Islamic Studies, Rice University, USA, will deliver a special address online.