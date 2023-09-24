Sukhu, Jai Ram face-off over Amrit Mahotsav spending during BJP govt

The ongoing monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly saw a heated debate between chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on the expenditure related to the Amrit Mahotsav programme by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. Sukhu alleged that despite an expenditure of ₹6.93 crore in three years of BJP rule, they failed to invite the families of freedom fighters. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur along with others staged a walk out from the assembly over stamp duty hike (HT Photo)

This programme was held under the Union government’s initiative to commemorate the nation’s 75th Amrit Mahotsav. Sukhu pointed out that while it was a Union government programme, the financial burden for its execution was borne by the state government. He stressed the importance of dedicating such events to those who played crucial roles in securing India’s independence, the freedom fighters.

Sukhu emphaised that the previous government missed an opportunity to enhance the significance of these events by honouring the families of those who made sacrifices for the nation. Sukhu asserted that these programs should not be politicised and his government will continue to support and host such events in the future.

Jai Ram Thakur countered Sukhu’s assertions by highlighting that Amrit Mahotsav programmes were conducted throughout the country and were not limited to Himachal. Thakur defended the expenses incurred, clarifying that this was a Union government initiative celebrated nationwide, and the state’s participation was in alignment with the overarching objective. He acknowledged that the omission of invitations to the families of freedom fighters could indeed be considered an oversight that needed rectification.

In a supplementary question, Thakur sought clarification from the government regarding its stance on implementing Union government’s programmes and schemes in the state. He called for the reinstatement of the cancelled “Loktantra Prahari Samman Yojana”, emphasising the importance of such initiatives.

Sukhu assured the Assembly that the state government will continue to participate in Union government’s programs, and measures will be taken to ensure that the families of freedom fighters are invited to such events. He acknowledged Jawalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan’s belonging to a freedom fighter’s family and expressed regret that even he had not been invited to the Amrit Mahotsav programme.

Rattan raised concerns about the BJP’s handling of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, alleging that the program had been organised with an eye on elections. He asserted that government funds had been misused during these celebrations.

The debate over the Amrit Mahotsav expenditure highlights the intersection of politics and patriotism, as the government grapples with balancing fiscal responsibility and the recognition of those who played a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle.

