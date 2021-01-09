Suspect who robbed rice trader in December of 13 lakh arrested after encounter

Greater Noida: Police on Friday night arrested a 25-year-old man wanted in the case of a robbery of ₹13 lakh from a rice trader on December 30 in Bisada village, Greater Noida. The suspect was identified as Pankaj alias Badshah, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that on December 30, 2020, rice trader Rakesh Aggarwal was robbed of ₹13 lakh by four unidentified persons, who waylaid his car . “Agarwal was on his way to Ghaziabad when four men on two motorcycles waylaid his Maruti Swift car. Two suspects on one motorcycle blocked his car from the front, while the other two remained at the back,” Singh said.

The suspects then forcefully took the cash bag and fled the spot. The victim informed the police who conducted a search but the suspects had managed to escape. The Dadri police later registered a case of robbery under Section 392 of IPC and launched an investigation.

Singh said that the police team processed information and identified the two suspects. “On Friday night, the police received information about movement of the two suspects in Dadri. The police team was stationed to stop them at Roopwas village roundabout,” he said.

Police said the suspects opened fire and tried to escape when police team signalled them to stop. The police also opened fire in which Pankaj was injured in his right leg and was arrested. “The police team recovered ₹6.5 lakh of the stolen money, one motorcycle and one countrymade gun from his possession. His accomplice managed to escape,” the DCP said.

Police said that Pankaj has allegedly admitted his involvement in the robbery.

The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. Police teams are combing the neighbouring area to arrest the absconding suspect, officers said.