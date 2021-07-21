Suspected drones spotted again over Jammu airport, area adjoining IAF station

After a brief lull of four days, suspected drones were spotted hovering again over Jammu airport adjoining the Indian Air Force station and Peer Baba area in Satwari early Wednesday.

According to military intelligence officials, “We received information from sister agencies that during the wee hours of Wednesday, unidentified flying objects (UFOs) were spotted at two different locations in Satwari sector.”

At about 0400 hours (4am) a UFO was spotted hovering over the civil airport. A similar UFO was spotted hovering over the Peer Baba area adjoining the airport.

“These UFOs disappeared from sight and officials concerned were informed. A search was started to trace the said UFOs,” they said.

Also Read | J&K DGP hints at Pak ordnance factory role in IAF base attack

“Everything else is normal so far in Satwari,” they added..

Drones have been repeatedly spotted in the region since June 27 when a drone was used to target the Indian Air Force base in Jammu with explosives last month. The explosives left two personnel injured.

On July 16, at least four drones were spotted hovering over military installations in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts of Jammu & Kashmir between 7.10pm and 8.45pm.

The June 27 attack on the air force station was the first such instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike vital installations in India. The National Investigation Agency is investigating the case.

Jammu & Kashmir Police DGP Dilbag Singh said he believed the drones come from across the border.

There have been several incidents of Pakistan-based terrorists using drones in the border areas of Jammu & Kashmir to drop arms, ammunition, drugs, and money to fuel terrorism in the region.

At least 300 drones have been sighted along the border with Pakistan since 2019.