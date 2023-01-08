Suspects assault cop during raid to bust online sex racket in Gurugram

Gurugram: At least two unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly snatching cash, assaulting a police constable and fleeing after ramming a vehicle of the raiding team in Sector 56 when it had laid a trap to bust an online sex racket, police said on Sunday.

Police said that the incident took place near a guest house on Friday night where four suspects, including two women, reached the spot in a car after being contacted by the constable on WhatsApp.

According to police, the constable acted as a dummy in the entire operation to establish contact with suspects.

Investigators said that after the suspects reached the designated spot, the constable was approached for money. They said that the constable then signalled the other members of the raiding team who were spread around the spot in private cars.

According to police, the suspects immediately sensed foul play and attacked the constable. They snatched the cash from the constable which he had in his hand and tried to flee. Police said one of the members in the raiding team tried to block the suspects’ car with a private vehicle. However, the suspects hit the police personnel’s car and escaped from the spot.

Investigators said that the raiding team members chased the suspects but had to abandon their chase due to extreme foggy conditions.

On a complaint by the constable, an FIR was registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 379A (snatching) at Sector 56 police station, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said an investigation is underway to trace the suspects.