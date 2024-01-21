close_game
News / Cities / Others / Swachh Teerth Abhiyan precedes Ram Temple consecration

Swachh Teerth Abhiyan precedes Ram Temple consecration

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 22, 2024 05:48 AM IST

Several ministers lent a hand in this initiative, each visiting different temples to oversee and participate in the cleanliness campaign.

LUCKNOW

Jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP official Neeraj Singh participate in the Swacch Teerth Abhiyan at Mankameshwar Temple. (HT Photo)
Jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP official Neeraj Singh participate in the Swacch Teerth Abhiyan at Mankameshwar Temple. (HT Photo)

In line with the Prime Minister’s directive to clean all temples in preparation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a cleanliness campaign was organised across 806 temples in the state capital. The initiative was led by Anand Dwivedi, the in-charge of Lucknow Mahanagar.

Several ministers lent a hand in this initiative, each visiting different temples to oversee and participate in the cleanliness campaign. Among the temples included were the Hanuman Setu Temple, Mankameshwar Temple and the Sanatan Dharam Temple. They swept and mopped the temple premises and surrounding areas ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “Whatever kind of impurity we had in our minds has dissipated today.” He further claimed that this government embodies the spirit of Lord Ram, citing achievements such as providing homes for four crore poor people, extending roads to every village, ensuring electricity access, providing shelter to 11 crore people, offering toilets, and granting all women access to a gas connection.

Trivedi added that the country has become the fifth-largest economy, the fourth-largest stock exchange, the third-largest automobile manufacturer, and the second-largest mobile handset manufacturer. According to BJP media in-charge Praveen Garg, aartis and pujas were also organised at some temples following the cleaning drive.

