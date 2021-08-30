Taak gang booked under MCOCA for attacking cops

PUNE A gang led by Ballusingh Taak, who has an extensive history of criminal cases against him, was booked under the stringent Maharashtra control of organised crime act (MCOCA).

The order was passed by Dr Sanjay Shinde, additional commissioner of police, west, Pune upon an application by by Gajanan Tompe, assistant commissioner of police, Kothrud division and Meghshyam Dange, senior police inspector of Kothrud police station.

Taak has a history of cases since 2008, including attempted murder, preparing for dacoity, robbery, and possession of dangerous weapons, according to police.

MCOCA was invoked in a case registered against Taak and five of his associates at Kothrud police station. Around 2am on July 5, Taak and others were caught red handed after having broken into a house in a society in Kothrud. As the police pursued them, the men had attacked the police using sharp weapons.

A case under Sections 307, 395, 397, 353 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4(25) of Arms Act was registered at Kothrud police station.