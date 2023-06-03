Tripura Class 10, 12 board exams results to be announced on June 5

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) would declare results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams on June 5, a TBSE notification said on Friday. Nearly 38,116 Class 10 candidates and 33,435 Class 12 candidates appeared for the board examinations in Tripura. (Representative Image)

Results of Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim would also be announced on the same date.

“Tripura Board of Secondary Education president will declare results of Class 10, 12, Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim on June 5 at 12pm via a press conference at the TBSE office,” said secretary of TBSE Dr. Dulal Dey.

The Class 12 and 10 examinations began from March 15 and March 16, respectively. Nearly 38,116 Class 10 candidates and 33,435 Class 12 candidates appeared for the board examinations.

Total 162 centres for Class 10 and another 112 centres for Class 12 were set up for the board examinations.

The students can get to know their results from www.tbse.tripura.gov.in, www.tripuraresults.nic.in, www.tbresults.tripura.gov.in, www.exametc.com, www.jagaranjosh.com, and www.results.siksha.com

Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 86% and for Class 12 , it was 94.46%. The TBSE didn’t announce the board toppers’ list and announced the results based on the cumulative results of Term I and Term II.

Earlier in 2021, the TBSE cancelled written board examinations due to Covid-19 pandemic.