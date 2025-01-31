Gurugram: A 17-year-old boy was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his friends after a petty argument in Gurugram’s Sector 37D, police said on Thursday. They added that the deceased was a resident of Saraswati Enclave in Sector 37 and was reported missing on Tuesday night. Teen beaten to death by friends in Gurugram Sector 37

Locals spotted the body lying in a pool of blood amid dense vegetation near the industrial area of the sector at about 1pm on Wednesday and informed the police.

According to the police, the deceased had multiple injury marks on his head and the body had also attracted animal activity which made identification difficult.

Inspector Rambir Singh, station house officer of the Sector 10 police station, said that the deceased had left home at about 5pm on Tuesday with two of his minor friends, who are the prime suspects in his murder.

“There were disposable glasses, water and liquor bottles and snacks lying around the body. Prima facie, it seems a dispute took place between them while partying following which he was brutally assaulted with stones and rods resulting in his death,” Singh said.

The SHO said that the minor’s parents approached police late on Tuesday night when he did not return home and could not be traced.

A missing person complaint was registered at the Sector 10 police station and attempts were made to trace him. Later, on Wednesday, the body was recovered from the Sector 37D industrial area.

“After the parents identified the body, the case was changed into one of murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” he said.

Investigators said that the two friends of the deceased were on the run and attempts are being made to apprehend them.