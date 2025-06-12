Teen dies in Prayagraj after Yamuna Bank Park gate falls on her

Amanaya Gupta, 17, a Class 11 student, on a walk with her sisters in the city’s Yamuna Bank Park on Wednesday morning, died after the gate of the park fell on her, causing serious head injuries. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The deceased’s father lodged a complaint at the Kydganj police station against the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the contractor who built the gate.

Amanya Gupta, 17, was the youngest of the four daughters and one son of retired PMC employee Umeshchandra Gupta, resident of Kydganj locality.

After the walk, the three sisters reached the main gate of the park. While opening it, the gate suddenly fell on Amanaya. Suffering serious head injuries, Aamanya fainted on the spot with blood oozing out of her head.

Hearing her screams, people present around removed the gate and pulled her out of the rubble. She was rushed to SRN Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

SHO Kydganj police station, Sanjay Kumar Singh, said that the deceased’s father had filed a complaint against the PMC officials and the contractor accusing them of negligence. Legal action will be taken after investigating the matter, he added.

Locals said that about two weeks ago, the gate of the park had collapsed causing a fracture in a youth’s shoulder. After that the people living in the slum in front of the park had somehow erected the gate and tied it with wire and rope.

The Yamuna Bank Park was constructed by PMC on the banks of Yamuna river under the Mahakumbh project. Mayor Umeshchandra Ganesh Kesarwani had inaugurated the park on April 26, 2025.