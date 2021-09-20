Telangana IT minister files defamation case against state Congress chief

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and state IT minister KT Rama Rao on Monday filed a defamation case against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and parliamentarian A Revanth Reddy for dragging his name into the ongoing investigation into the alleged usage of narcotics in the Telugu film industry.

KTR filed a petition in Hyderabad city civil court stating that Reddy was spreading lies against him for political gains. He also sought an appropriate injunction against Reddy from making such defamatory statements and to take down all such false statements/accusations.

“Today, I have invoked the legal process & filed a suit for defamation and injunction before the Hon’ble court. I am confident that the court process will clinchingly vindicate the falsity of the canards & lies spread against me and the culprits will be brought to book appropriately,” the minister posted on Twitter.

In the petition, the minister said the PCC chief made various “baseless, scurrilous, and manifestly false statements and allegations” against him seeking to falsely link him with the investigation being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate against allegations of drug and psychotropic substances abuse by certain accused persons.

He also sought adequate compensation for such serious and malicious acts of defamation and that further criminal proceedings be initiated.

KTR’s petition was in response to the PCC president’s comment at a public meeting held in Gajwel on Friday that “the father (chief minister KCR) has become a brand ambassador for drunkards, while the son (KTR) is a brand ambassador for cinema stars, who are using drugs.”

Reddy was referring to the ED questioning a host of Telugu film stars as part of investigation into their alleged link with drug peddlers. A special investigation team of the state excise and prohibition department busted the case in 2007 and questioned a few film personalities but has not yet filed a charge sheet.

Continuing the tirade, Reddy on Sunday announced the launch of a social media campaign, #WhiteChallenge, to create awareness on increasing drug menace. He tagged KTR and former Congress MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy with his tweet.

Stating that he was ready to take the first test for drugs and would give his blood and hair samples for the tests, the PCC chief asked KTR to come to Telangana Martyrs’ memorial in front of the state assembly on Monday afternoon to accept the challenge.

While Vishweshwar Reddy arrived at the Gunpark, KTR did not turn up but tweeted that he was ready for the challenge. “I am ready for any test & will travel to AIIMS Delhi if Rahul Gandhi is willing to join. It’s below my dignity to do it with Cherlapally jail alumni (sic),” KTR tweeted, with an obvious reference to the PCC chief’s stint in the jail in the cash-for-vote case.

KTR also sought to know whether Revanth Reddy would tender an apology and resign from his posts, if he (KTR) takes the test and gets a clean chit. He also asked whether the TPCC president was willing to undergo a lie detector test in the cash-for-vote case.

Reddy shot back on Twitter, saying: “Indicate time and place @KTRTRS for the lie detector test along with KCR on CBI cases on corruption charges in Sahara Provident Fund and ESI hospital construction scandals. #WhiteChallenge.”

Reddy alleged that KTR was making baseless statements to divert the attention of the people from the drugs issue. “I have not said KTR is taking drugs. I have only tagged him for my challenge, so that he would take steps to prevent the drug menace,” the PCC chief said.